EAC Sports Roundup

The Bradshaw Mountain Bears beat the Prescott Badgers 3-1, for the season sweep, in an unusual evening in the Badger Dome, at Prescott High School. The Bears took the first two games, but the Badgers were responding in the third, as each student section was doing their best to raise their teams’ spirits. What was so unusual came when Bears coach called a timeout with Prescott leading 9-5 in the third game. Someone in the Badger student section tossed a souvenir volleyball towards the Bradshaw huddle during the timeout striking the coach. That prompted Prescott staff to engage with the student section, who failed to provide the person responsible. So the game was held up to have the entire student section ejected, as the Bears section chanted “You’re in trouble”. Once the students were out of the Badger Dome play resumed.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO