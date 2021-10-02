CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

EAC Sports Roundup

Eastern Arizona Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScores were 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, and 27-25. Monsters travel to Yavapai Friday for a 7 p.m. match. An assistant softball coaches is managing an Instagram page for EAC Athletics. https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonasoftball/. https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonaathletics/

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lady Warrior Golf wins second SYL mini tournament

Earlier this month the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to Riverlakes for a match with five other schools from the South Yosemite League. Tehachapi finished with a team score of 314, which was good enough for a mini-tournament first place finish. It marks the second team victory of the season.
TEHACHAPI, CA
The Morning Call

North Schuylkill football delivers message, routs Notre Dame-GP in battle of unbeatens

North Schuylkill delivered a painful message Friday night 71 miles from its Ashland home. The Spartans are still the team to beat in District 11 Class 3A. Coach Wally Hall’s defending champions racked up 365 rushing yards and never trailed after the game’s first series, beating playoff rival Notre Dame-Green Pond 42-21 in a battle of unbeatens. North Schuylkill was methodical and efficient for ...
allotsego.com

Wednesday Sports Roundup: Coop girls get first win

Ireland Gable scored the game-winning goal on a pass from Dani Seamon in overtime as Cooperstown got its first win of the season in girls soccer Wednesday, Sept. 29, beating visiting Hamilton, 3-2, in a Center State Conference match. The Hawkeyes trailed, 2-0, at halftime, but rallied on goals by...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Twin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

Canyon Ridge 2, Wood River 1: TWIN FALLS — Wood River’s goal was assisted by Evi Kimball and scored by Kate Shafer. “Canyon Ridge is a really fast team,” Wood River coach Victoria Foster said. “We did a great job pressuring them and maintaining good possession throughout the game.”. Twin...
TWIN FALLS, ID
allotsego.com

Tuesday Sports Roundup: Oneonta boys dominate Seton Catholic

Finlay Oliver had five goals and two assists as Oneonta won big over host Seton Catholic, 9-1, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Binghamton. Tanner Jennings had two goals and two assists for the Yellowjackets. Zeshaan Khan and Aidan Dugan scored the other goals for...
ONEONTA, NY
allotsego.com

Thursday Sports Roundup: Oneonta boys win big on senior night

Finlay Oliver had a hat trick as Oneonta won 5-0 against visiting Susquehanna Valley on senior night Thursday, Sept. 30, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game. Zeshaan Khan and Tanner Jennings each scored for Oneonta (6-4, 6-2), which got two assists from Matthew Rubin and assists from Owen Schultz and Dakota Buzzy.
ONEONTA, NY
Marshall Independent

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: No. 1 Marshall earns sweep over New Ulm

NEW ULM — The No. 1-ranked Marshall volleyball team defeated New Ulm 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-16) on Thursday. Leah Jones led Marshall with 11 kills while Taylor Ariasola added seven and Brooke Andries and Tessa Gannott each had five. Caitlyn Christenson and Cassie Hoover led in digs with 11 each while Ashleigh Steinbach added 10 and Maysa Gillingham led in set assists with 32.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eac#Eac Sports Roundup#Arizona Western#Eac Athletics
Eastern Arizona Courier

Duncan High's baseball field project continues

The scoreboard was just the beginning. Last spring the Duncan Wildkats installed a new scoreboard on the baseball field with help from the Arizona Diamondbacks, local residents, Duncan Valley Electric, and Carver Electric. The improvements haven’t stopped there, however. Thanks to other corporate sponsors, including Smith Ford in Lordsburg, N.M.,...
MLB
prescottenews.com

Bradshaw Mountain Knocks Off Badgers 3-1: PHS Sports Roundup

The Bradshaw Mountain Bears beat the Prescott Badgers 3-1, for the season sweep, in an unusual evening in the Badger Dome, at Prescott High School. The Bears took the first two games, but the Badgers were responding in the third, as each student section was doing their best to raise their teams’ spirits. What was so unusual came when Bears coach called a timeout with Prescott leading 9-5 in the third game. Someone in the Badger student section tossed a souvenir volleyball towards the Bradshaw huddle during the timeout striking the coach. That prompted Prescott staff to engage with the student section, who failed to provide the person responsible. So the game was held up to have the entire student section ejected, as the Bears section chanted “You’re in trouble”. Once the students were out of the Badger Dome play resumed.
PRESCOTT, AZ
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo County local sports roundup: Wednesday • Oct. 6

Lindsey Huang and Hannah Sangha helped the Bearcats stave off the Dons at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Huang earned low-round honors for San Mateo, finishing with a 1-under 34. Sangha finished with a 3-over 38. Aragon was led by Bridget Stewart and Grace Tao, who both carded...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Wapakoneta Daily News

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Redskins place second at WBL tennis tournament

LIMA — Wapakoneta placed second overall in the Western Buckeye League standings this season after a second-place finish in the WBL Tournament on Saturday at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Shawnee won the tournament title by a 52-44 margin over Wapakoneta. The rest of the field included Ottawa-Glandorf (34), Celina...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Eastern Arizona Courier

UPDATED: Eagles improve record to 10-1

The Thatcher Eagles showed one and all why they are the No. 3 ranked class 3A volleyball team in the State of Arizona as they handily beat American Leadership Academy Ironwood Tuesday night and Florence Wednesday night. The wins moved THS to 4-0 in region play, 8-1 against other 3A...
ARIZONA STATE
Eastern Arizona Courier

Homecoming

Duncan's 2021 Homecoming game may have been cancelled at the last minute because of COVID-19, that didn't stop the teachers and community from celebrating their seniors. There were assemblies, a tailgate party and a bonfire Thursday night.
DUNCAN, AZ
allotsego.com

Wednesday Sports Roundup: Milford/Laurens wins big in TVL

The Milford /Laurens boys soccer team recorded a 5-0 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Sharon Springs on senior night Wednesday, Oct. 6. M/L honored eight seniors at halftime: Brock Mann, Tony Provost, Adam Peddie, Riley Stevens, Martin Thorsland, Sawyer Eckberg, Zach Brown and Thomas Konnick. The Wildcats wasted little time...
MILFORD, NY
Eastern Arizona Courier

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the UCLA Bruins

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against UCLA at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. ERR JORDAN?. It’s Jordan McCloud’s show now. He displayed poise, craftiness and athleticism during his first UA start...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy