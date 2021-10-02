Klay Thompson Offers Insight Into His Comeback

After suffering an ACL tear in 2019 and a ruptured Achilles in 2020, Klay Thompson will finally be back on the court this season. After missing two straight campaigns, the Warriors could really use Thompson back in the lineup, especially given the fact that the Warriors have missed the playoffs in the two years where he was absent. There is a fear that Thompson won't be playing at the same level he used to be capable of, although Thompson is optimistic he can get back there.