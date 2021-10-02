[ARCHIVES] How Many Alex Hernandezes Are Out There?
There are millions of tough people in the world today who can scrap. There are thousands who, given the right gym, could have successful MMA careers on the regional circuit. There are thousands of active MMA fighters in the world today and hundreds who are competing with a lot of promise right now. Each of the above facts cannot be questioned. The question we are left with after what took place at UFC 222 is: How many Alex Hernandezes are out there?www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0