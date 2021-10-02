CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference One: Rutgers University Esports Team

 8 days ago
Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

David Sotimehin

School Administrator

Michael Fay

Player

Valorant

Quanton Zhu

quanzy#000

Mick Estiler

frutta#1530

KJ Wang

kwan#ikle

Anthony Wu

almost#dera

Ivan Huang

Ivan#SKRRT

David Sotimehin

murmur#iwnl

Justin Lo

JustiN#VAL

Social Media

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

Your Radio Place

Muskingum Esports team wins national championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Senator Tim Schaffer last week presented a resolution to the Muskingum University Esports team for capturing two separate Eastern College Athletic Conference National Championships. The Fighting Muskies defeated schools like Florida State, Texas A&M – San Antonio, and Sacred Heart on their way to both of their championship victories.
COLUMBUS, OH
KFVS12

Belmont University to join Mo. Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Belmont University accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference. President Dr. L. Gregory Jones made the announcement on Tuesday, September 28. Belmont will begin competition in the MVC in fall 2022. “Joining the MVC will elevate our level of competition, enhance our recruiting, and...
MISSOURI STATE
husson.edu

Husson University Esports Wants Students to Get Their Video Game On

BANGOR, MAINE – September 28, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6 p.m., Husson will be holding an information session, in Peabody Hall’s Kominsky Auditorium on their Bangor campus, for any students interested in learning more about the University’s first intercollegiate esports team. Any full-time student in good academic standing is welcome to try out. All teams are co-ed. Those selected to be on the varsity and junior varsity esports teams will need to have an understanding of video games, the ability to work well with others and the aptitude to engage in strategic thinking.
BANGOR, ME
times-georgian.com

Peach Belt Welcomes University of West Georgia as Associate Member for Esports

The Peach Belt Conference and commissioner David Brunk are pleased to announce the University of West Georgia will join the league as an associate member in Esports, beginning spring 2022. The Wolves will compete with the PBC in League of Legends, published by Riot Games. Thank you for reading!. Please...
COLLEGES
rsu.edu

RSU Esports Joins the National Esports Collegiate Conference

Rogers State University’s Esports program has finalized an agreement with the National Esports Collegiate Conference to compete with the best esports programs across the country. “Our entry into the NECC demonstrates to potential recruits that the RSU Esports program values competition with the best teams in the country, and we...
CLAREMORE, OK
The Blade

Video: Ryan Day press conference to begin Rutgers week

The Ohio State football team will look to improve to 4-1 Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Rutgers enters the game 3-1 after falling to Michigan last week. The Buckeyes are 7-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning by an average of 43 points. Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Tuesday morning.
OHIO STATE
bizneworleans.com

University of New Orleans Launches eSports Facility

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans has launched eSports programming with the opening of a new on-campus eSports Café and plans for intramural, club and varsity teams in the future. The new facility, which features an array of PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, is located in the school’s recreation and fitness center and will serve as a hub for both recreational and competitive gamers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

How Omega Psi Phi Helped Change Rutgers University

When the Tau Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was founded at Rutgers University in 1971, it was a turning point for the University in more ways than one. The 17 brothers who founded that chapter also brought to their campus what has become an important component of the college experience for many Black students. Tau Zeta made the Ques the first Black Greek-letter organization at Rutgers. But their presence didn’t just pave the way for the Divine Nine, they effectively made the school’s Camden campus a safer and more inviting space for Black students in general.
COLLEGES
chatsports.com

Norwich City FC launches esports team 1J Esports

Premier League football club Norwich City has announced the launch of its own esports team 1J Esports. According to Norwich City, 1J Esports has been designed to create a new brand identity for its esports team, whilst also paying homage to the football club’s heritage but utilising its location and postcode (NR1 1JE).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ohio.edu

Q&A with University Esports Director Jeff Kuhn

As a graduate student at Ohio University, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhn conducted research on gaming-based learning, which led to an interest in the burgeoning esports industry. In 2017, he pitched the idea of an esports team and facility as part of the Academic Innovation Accelerator program. Teaming with three students who were building a university esports club, Kuhn received the backing he needed to start a team and begin work on a facility. The OHIO Esports team has since joined the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) Esports Collegiate Conference and competes in weekly matchups with other universities. Kuhn was named esports director in July 2021. The University’s esports facility will open in Scripps Hall later this year.
ATHENS, OH
kldjfb.xyz

University of St. Thomas' first collegiate esports team aims to to redefine 'gamer'

St. Thomas Celt player Ivan Alizakhov’s hands wave passionately as he describes the many ways he alters his desk setup in hopes of improving his gameplay. With more than 40 mice and multiple mousepads and keyboards, Alizakhov is known to shift the level of his monitor and length of his desk often during competitive esports tournaments in which plays a character battling it out on near-future Earth.
NFL
Daily Record

ESports team approved, debate team overnight trips approved with refund concerns

KEY ACTION The board approved the addition of an eSports team at Wooster High School, discussing many of the possible things it could offer some students. DISCUSSION Superintendent Gabe Tudor said the group would involve competitive video gaming, noting there are several colleges and universities, including Ashland University, that have teams.
WOOSTER, OH
Lantern

Bike the distance to Rutgers University in Road to Game Day fitness event

The Buckeyes are hitting the road again after three consecutive home games, but this time, students can join in on the road trip from campus. To kick off Saturday’s football game, the RPAC is hosting multiple sessions of the “Road to Game Day” cycling event Friday, where students work together to bike 530 miles — the distance from Ohio State to Rutgers University.
SPORTS
kawc.org

Arizona Western College Esports Team Holds Grand Opening for Arena

Members of Arizona Western College’s esports team held a grand opening on Thursday for their arena on the main Yuma campus. Esports describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. AWC esports head coach AJ Buchtel said there are 10 students on their team who will compete with students at...
YUMA, AZ
chatsports.com

Esports Insider teams up with SPORTEL Monaco for upcoming convention

Following a one-year hiatus, sports media and technology convention SPORTEL Monaco will open its doors as industry experts from across the sector convene at the Grimaldi Forum this week across October 5th – 7th. Alongside a multitude of topics surrounding the traditional sporting world, SPORTEL has partnered with us at...
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Teams Up With Esports Firm Rival

In a recent event, Cardano made some waves once again with some big announcements, and a unique one in particular with esports that will shake up the fast growing NFT esports world. This year’s Cardano Summit recently wrapped up, showing promising hope for Cardano and ADA as we head into the 4th quarter.
NFL
austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn Rocket League Esports Team Falls To Texas State University

Blinn’s Rocket League team is now 2-2 on the season. Team members were John Warden, Ezekiel Sedgwick, and Tanner James. The Overwatch team’s match Monday with Northern Virginia Community College was rescheduled to a later date. Blinn is a member of the National Association of College Esports, competing against two-year...
VIDEO GAMES
videtteonline.com

Redbird Esports Overwatch team went undefeated at HUE Invitational

On Sept. 19, Illinois State University’s Redbird Esports Overwatch team took first place in the Harrisburg University Esports Invitational 2021 Overwatch Tournament. The HUE Invitational is one of the largest collegiate Esports tournaments. It was a 16-team tournament that spanned across two days. “[Winning] just shows that we're the team...
ILLINOIS STATE
