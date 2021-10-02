Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Talks 'Nearly Dead' as Season Approaches

When it became official the Sixers were shopping Ben Simmons in the trade market, it seemed there was only a matter of time before the three-time All-Star got moved. Considering he's cracked the All-Star team three out of the four years he's played and is now recognized as one of the NBA's best defenders, Simmons indeed has teams interested in what he brings to the table.

However, the 76ers weren't going to sell the young star for pennies on the dollar. Sure, he might've had another rough playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks back in June, but as he's locked into a long-term contract with the Sixers, which he signed in 2019, Simmons still has many years left on his deal.

The Sixers negotiated with a handful of teams during the offseason. As talks ensued, reports indicated that the Sixers wanted an All-Star caliber player in his prime in return for theirs. If they couldn't get a surefire win-now piece, then Philly would've considered a package containing several young and valuable players along with draft compensation.

So far, none of the teams that talked shop with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has come close to pulling the trigger. That leaves Simmons on the Sixers, which is reportedly the one place he doesn't want to be in the NBA.

Therefore, Simmons is currently a training camp holdout. While Sixers coaches, front office personnel, and players attempt to publicly convince the young star to return to work in Philly, Simmons' holdout continues three practices into the offseason.

While his absence is an attempt to force the Sixers' hand to trade him even quicker, the 76ers have no other option but to remain patient considering trade talks are almost stalled completely, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

"Meanwhile, real Simmons trade talk between the 76ers and other teams continues to be nearly dead, sources tell NBC Sports. Teams have settled into their rosters for the start of the season. Until a franchise suffers a significant injury, or gets off to a slower-than-expected start (or, maybe faster), there is nothing to change that dynamic and spark a deal."

It's been speculated that the Sixers will wait and see what kind of start teams get off to when the 2021-2022 season begins. Oftentimes, contenders find out they are pretenders and find themselves willing to move on from crucial pieces to form a rebuild.

Or, teams that are one or two pieces away from becoming contenders start thinking about making a big move to land a notable star. A lot can happen over the next couple of weeks. But for the time being, it seems the Sixers will continue to play the waiting game with the Ben Simmons saga as trade talks are almost non-existent right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.