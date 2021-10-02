About Last Night: Meditation at T-Mobile Park

“All of the new thinking is about loss,” begins Robert Hass’s poem “Meditation at Lagunitas.”. Last night, the Mariners gave us a new way to think about loss, that was also the old way. They lost to an inferior opponent behind stellar pitching and punchless offense, a loss they’ve re-enacted many times this season, although this time they did it in front of a historically large crowd, with hopes ratcheted up to the retractable roof of the park glowering above. We’ve seen this kind of loss so many times this season, the Mariners letting a winnable game slip beyond their grasp, but never has it stung so much, because never has it meant so much. “Mariners find new way to break your heart” has been a headline on LL so many times this season it’s a running joke, but it doesn’t make this feeling hurt any less. There’s no tolerance that gets built up for heartbreak.