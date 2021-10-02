CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Last Night: Meditation at T-Mobile Park

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All of the new thinking is about loss,” begins Robert Hass’s poem “Meditation at Lagunitas.”. Last night, the Mariners gave us a new way to think about loss, that was also the old way. They lost to an inferior opponent behind stellar pitching and punchless offense, a loss they’ve re-enacted many times this season, although this time they did it in front of a historically large crowd, with hopes ratcheted up to the retractable roof of the park glowering above. We’ve seen this kind of loss so many times this season, the Mariners letting a winnable game slip beyond their grasp, but never has it stung so much, because never has it meant so much. “Mariners find new way to break your heart” has been a headline on LL so many times this season it’s a running joke, but it doesn’t make this feeling hurt any less. There’s no tolerance that gets built up for heartbreak.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Lookout Landing

Another "Maybe Next Year" Kind of Year

"I’m wearing this for you," my coworker stopped to tell me Friday morning, apprehensively showing off his early 2000s Mariners jersey. It was the day the Mariners would start the critical series against the Angels for a playoff push that had been dormant for twenty some years. Explaining that he broke a promise he had made not to wear a Mariners jersey until they made the playoffs, he figured this was the closest thing to it. I had called on everyone Thursday evening to back the Ms during the weekend series and show their support. A great number rolled in the door the next morning with jerseys, shirts, and sweatshirts. If not Mariners-specific swag, there was a lot of teal, blue, yellow, and navy threads. The Astros shirt that snuck through the door was quickly rectified with the delivery of a dress code infraction notice drafted up by a colleague and a spare t-shirt. And yes, he did indeed change his shirt.
