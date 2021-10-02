Where negotiations stand after House Democrats delay vote on infrastructure bill for second time
House Democrats delayed a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal for a second time, as progressive and moderate Democrats continue negotiating the larger bill. That multi-trillion dollar proposal focuses on addressing climate change and several social programs. Jennifer Shutt, budget and appropriations reporter for CQ Roll Call, joined CBSN with the latest on Capitol Hill.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 6