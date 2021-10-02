CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Where negotiations stand after House Democrats delay vote on infrastructure bill for second time

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats delayed a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal for a second time, as progressive and moderate Democrats continue negotiating the larger bill. That multi-trillion dollar proposal focuses on addressing climate change and several social programs. Jennifer Shutt, budget and appropriations reporter for CQ Roll Call, joined CBSN with the latest on Capitol Hill.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Infrastructure#Moderate Democrats#Cbsn#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I’ve been very clear from the beginning," he said. “If you look at a number...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

297K+
Followers
38K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy