Pep Guardiola Sent Prior 'Warning' to European Giant Before Man City Player Secured Transfer

In Barcelona's 3-0 defeat at the hands of SL Benfica - in which another former City defender, Nicolas Otamendi featured - Eric Garcia received two yellow cards.

That followed another game in August which saw Garcia sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

The defender's lack of discipline and poor performances are reported to have taken Barcelona by surprise, with the club putting a lot of faith in Garcia's abilities.

However, El Nacional, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, say that Manchester City manager Guardiola had not hidden the possibility from Barcelona as they attempted to sign Garcia.

El Nacional say that Guardiola spoke sincerely to his former club, and "warned" Barcelona that the youngster's "little experience" of first-team football meant he could struggle if he was trusted immediately with a starting role.

Garcia's exit from Manchester City was not met with much sadness among the club's fans, with some left unconvinced by the Spaniard's performances in his 35 appearances at the club.

Nevertheless, it is clear Garcia remains a player with high potential, having already been capped 13 times by the Spanish national side and with an impressive level of composure for his age.

