CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Zamir White shows incredible balance, strength on TD run

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIO9k_0cFFmWPh00

This one is worth watching again.

With Georgia leading 27-0, the Dawgs were not done.

They continued with the ground game and drove down the field, using their stable of running backs to tire the Razorbacks defense.

Kendall Milton ripped off a few hard runs, but the highlight of the drive came on a 15-yard touchdown run from Zamir White.

Watch as White, who has undergone two ACL surgeries, displays his incredible strength and balance as he keeps his knees up and scores the touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kirby Smart heaps praise on Zamir White

Zamir White didn't put up huge numbers in Georgia's 37-0 win over Arkansas but he scored three touchdowns and came up with some of the most impactful plays of the game. Kirby Smart took notice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bulldawgillustrated.com

From The Editor: The story of Stetson Bennett and Zamir White only gets better for the two deserving Dawgs, however now it’s time to lock-in to Operation October Plains!

Oh boy, that sure was a fun day in Athens this past Saturday. From College Gameday kicking things off to Harris English being the celebrity guest picker to the bedlam of Sanford Stadium for the High Noon kickoff to the absolute butt-kicking our men in Red and Black put on the Hogs, it was all Georgia all day and all night long. Woof, Woof.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Zamir White Puts The Nation on Notice

Early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Arkansas, Georgia was driving once more down the field. They were leading 27-0 at that point and had dominated their top 10 match-up with the Razorbacks. With 12 minutes left in the game, Georgia made it to the Arkansas 15 yard line, first and ten. Stetson Bennett would take the snap in shotgun, and hand it to Zamir White who would run to the right off tackle. The box score would go on to show this play as a 15-yard touchdown run, but for Zamir White, and Georgia players, coaches, staff, and fans, that run was a whole lot more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Zamir White, Georgia strikes first against Arkansas

No. 8 Arkansas knew it would be put to the test this week, as Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks traveled to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia. And they learned rather quickly just how difficult it would be to take down the Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. Arkansas in 2021 had not yet...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Jordan
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Acl#Rb#Kylewtoc
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy