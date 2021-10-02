Watch: Zamir White shows incredible balance, strength on TD run

This one is worth watching again.

With Georgia leading 27-0, the Dawgs were not done.

They continued with the ground game and drove down the field, using their stable of running backs to tire the Razorbacks defense.

Kendall Milton ripped off a few hard runs, but the highlight of the drive came on a 15-yard touchdown run from Zamir White.

Watch as White, who has undergone two ACL surgeries, displays his incredible strength and balance as he keeps his knees up and scores the touchdown.