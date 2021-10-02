CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents charged in death of 5-year-old adopted child, ‘The mother gave four different versions of what led to her daughter’s injuries’

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 8 days ago
According to the police officials, the 36-year-old adoptive mother is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her 40-year-old husband was also charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the couple had been caring for the 5-year-old child since January and formally adopted her in July.

mama03
7d ago

Poor little Angel 👼 she must of suffered so much with this evil Witch!!!!! System has fail once again. Yes I blame this on the system. This woman was in no shape to adopt a child. Criminal, background, mental health, physical health, family history everything should be looked at especially when it comes to adopting or foster a kid

Rochelle
8d ago

death penalty, make that thing suffer the way that baby did!! cuz once kids r in custody DCs stops listening to them! #cashforkids #liescpstells #stopthecorrupt

GB12
7d ago

Adopted child makes it that much worse. That child could have been adopted by parents that really wanted a child and cared for them. The evil some people posses is scary.

