Parents charged in death of 5-year-old adopted child, ‘The mother gave four different versions of what led to her daughter’s injuries’
According to the police officials, the 36-year-old adoptive mother is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her 40-year-old husband was also charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the couple had been caring for the 5-year-old child since January and formally adopted her in July.chattanoogadailynews.com
