General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford in Carol Stream talks employment shortages
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/25/2021: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about the consistency of their repair shop and how it has helped them balance out business during the pandemic. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.wgnradio.com
