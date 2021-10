“I started playing bass in our high school jazz band when I was 15 years old. We were lucky enough to have one of those special teachers who goes the extra mile. He booked our band on a handful of cruise ships where Joe Henderson, Les McCann and Roy Hargrove were playing. I remember being 16 years old and watching them perform, totally transfixed. It was a magical time in my life and also the root of my love affair with the bass, jazz, and all things music.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO