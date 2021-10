Ethereum is seeing renewed vigor as the price enters the beginning stages of another bull rally. Following the long-suffering month of September, ETH’s price had crashed below $3,000, putting the digital asset in a tight spot as bears tightened their grip on the market. This was not helped by decreased interest as the market had moved back into extreme fear. Traders moved more conservatively to avoid heavy losses during this time. But as the month of September drew to a close, the tide had turned and the crypto market had begun to recover.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO