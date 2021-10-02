CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Makes List of NFL's Best Deep Threats

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase is off to a scorching start and the rest of the NFL is taking notice.

The 21-year-old has 17 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns in his first four games.

Chase has a catch of 34 yards or more in each of the Bengals' first four contests this season. He had a 44-yard reception in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against Jacksonville that got the offense moving in the right direction following a scoreless first half.

Before the game, Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked the top-10 deep threats in the league after the first three weeks of the season. Chase was second behind Tyler Lockett and the only rookie to make the list.

"That preseason narrative about Chase being unable to locate the stripe-less NFL ball was clearly overblown, because he's shredding defenses in his first month as a professional," Shook wrote. "Chase has already caught 11 passes for 220 yards and four scores. Three of those end zone trips came in highlight-reel fashion, starting with a beauty of a connection between Chase and former LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Week 1. In total, Chase has three catches on deep passes for 126 yards. All three have gone for touchdowns, making Chase the first rookie in the Next Gen Stats era (established in 2016) with a deep touchdown reception in three straight games. Defenses are quickly learning to respect No. 1 downfield."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow certainly loves throwing to Chase. He's expecting teams to adjust their defensive game plan against the dynamic rookie.

"At some point they’re going to have to stop single-covering him, because he’s just going to keep running past people," Burrow said after Thursday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Read Shooks complete list of deep threats here.

