Dothan, AL

Around the Wiregrass

Dothan Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarecrows in the Gardens will be open at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens during October. The display, now in its 17th year, features scarecrows along the asphalt walking trails at the gardens, located off Headland Avenue. The botanical gardens are currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the Botanical Center or online at www.dabg.com. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building. For more information, call 334-793-3224.

