Letter: Healthcare

By Leonard DuPree, Green Valley
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Regarding bills in congress to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for drug prices. Here is a quote from Market Watch "It’s a myth that high prices reflect the hard work involved in the research and development of new drugs. Time and again we’ve seen drug companies jack up the cost of insulin, cancer treatments, opioids, and HIV/AIDS treatments — all drugs developed with significant taxpayer investments — making drug prices the biggest driver in health care costs in the U.S. and making the drug industry the most profitable in the nation". Why is it that proponents of free market capitalism want to stifle it when it comes to pharmaceuticals?

