Letter: Sports - Pirates Pitcher

By Charles Schultz, Northeast side
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Kudos to the Star for printing the story about David Bednar, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher who’s having a very successful year. We long-suffering Pirates fans have come to expect two outcomes at the end of every baseball season: a last-place finish and few fans at the games. The article mentioned that Mr. Bednar was supported by fans from Mars, a small town just outside Pittsburgh. I believe the Pirates may have inadvertently stumbled on a promotional possibility that would be a first in the history of sports. From now on, the team should offer free admission to all fans from other planets -- Mars included.

Comments / 0

