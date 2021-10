Wealth inequality is far worse than people guess | Column, Oct. 2. The problem with income and wealth inequality is that the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. Not only have incomes of many Americans been stagnant, our citizens have been denied the resources that should have been invested in infrastructure and the social amenities that other advanced nations enjoy — universal health care, free preschool, affordable childcare and generous educational support. The oft refrain, “We can’t afford it,” is largely because the wealthy do not pay their fair share (proportionate to their enormous incomes). That is why President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better initiatives are absolutely critical. These proposals provide much-needed economic and social support for families — such things that citizens in other advanced countries take for granted. Most of the program’s expenditure of $3.5 trillion would be paid for by raising taxes primarily on multimillionaires and billionaires. Any remaining deficit is likely to be substantially offset by Build Back Better’s economic stimulus.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO