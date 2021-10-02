CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Senator Sinema Needs to Act Like a Responsible Senator

By Frank Hagel, SaddleBrooke
 8 days ago

Our country needs effective senators and house members. Senator Sinema's obstructionist, non-communicative behavior is damaging to our country. Senators carry a special responsibility to rise above the noise and cooperatively sort out what is best for the country. Some might say her current refusal to state where she stands indicates she is adopting a position of strength. My opinion is that she does not know where she stands for lack of expertise, study, knowledge and experience.

WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
Letter: Political Pressure

Remember back when Martha McSally's office hung up on you if you tried to express any opinion other than in lock step with hers? Remember when she called a reporter a "political hack" because he dared to ask her a question on her position? And the fund raisers were invitation only? Apparently, the current and former AZ Senator share a distain for their constituents. So I propose we flood Ms. Sinema's phones, social media and email with our opinion of her conduct. And it would be even better if AZ newspapers stopped reporting on Ms. Sinema's self aggrandizements until such time as she deigns to inform us of her positions on the many difficult issues we sent her to Washington to handle.
Letter: GOP and Debt Games

It seems odd for GOP leaders to blame the Democrats for the U.S. debt. Under the previous guy and GOP running Congress we got the 2017 tax break for the wealthy. How did the trickle down work for you? I did not get much. They claimed that the booming economy...
Letter: Justices Shuldn't be Surprised

Why would U.S. Supreme Court justices be surprised that the public views the judiciary as political? Sen. Mitch McConnell makes it known that his legacy will be getting as many federal judges of a particular political persuasion as possible appointed, even holding up or denying hearings on the nominees of Democratic presidents while fast-tracking those of Republican presidents.
Letters to the Editor Oct. 9

Re: the Sept. 30 Caliente article “Cold-blooded amusement”. The article about the 19th Annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale is a great story of success featuring a very interesting program. One improvement may be considered for reporting future events would be greater emphasis on the important contributions of the hobbyists in promoting the stewardship of these species in a world in which their habitats are eroding.
A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
Dear Senator Sinema: Stop Being a Silly, Incommunicative Contrarian

Dear Senator Sinema: Stop Being a Silly, Incommunicative Contrarian. My wife and I have been watching with growing alarm as the Democrats who represent a majority of the people in Congress and the President drift along, negotiating with themselves, trying to find positions on critical transformative legislation to improve our lives. It is particularly galling that our senior Senator had become part of the problem in moving this agenda along, not part of the solution.
Senate passes ‘No Patient Left Alone Act’

Senate Bill 191, “No Patient Left Alone Act,” is headed to the governor’s desk. The bill passed the state Senate, 49-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The bill ensures patients in health care facilities can have a visitor, which should be commonplace but ended because of COVID restrictions. Many people died alone. The bill passed the House, 79-19, on Sept. 23.
