Letter: Senator Sinema Needs to Act Like a Responsible Senator
Our country needs effective senators and house members. Senator Sinema's obstructionist, non-communicative behavior is damaging to our country. Senators carry a special responsibility to rise above the noise and cooperatively sort out what is best for the country. Some might say her current refusal to state where she stands indicates she is adopting a position of strength. My opinion is that she does not know where she stands for lack of expertise, study, knowledge and experience.tucson.com
