Anthony Davis says his whole focus this summer was getting his body ‘back to where it’s supposed to be’

Carmelo Anthony has been through a lot in his career and it has taken him a long time to get to where he is now. After two successful seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Melo is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and this is his final chance at winning a title. Based on the Lakers' roster, it would appear as though it is more than likely that he pulls off the feat, although you truly never know what can happen throughout the course of an NBA season.

