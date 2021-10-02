CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Anthony Davis says his whole focus this summer was getting his body ‘back to where it’s supposed to be’

By Silver Screen, Roll
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one consistent criticism that has been attached to Anthony Davis’ name throughout his career, it’s his durability and availability. Last season further emphasized this, as Davis spent majority of the team’s title defense season on the sidelines nursing not one, not two but several ligament issues. That is why this year, all eyes will be on the big man to see how well he responds to what has become the biggest nemesis of his career — injuries.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakersoutsiders.com

Anthony Davis says last season’s injuries “didn’t sit well” with him

Anthony Davis went down last year and it rocked the Los Angeles Lakers. His importance cannot be overstated. He anchors their defense from top to the bottom. He provides LeBron James with the necessary complements to allow the King to finish games. Davis spoke about his summer focus:. Just getting...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James says he’s looking forward to playing with an ‘angry’ Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis’ 2020-21 season was equal parts disappointing and frustrating. A shortened summer led to a version of Davis that wasn’t prepared for the start of the season. By the time the wheels started turning and Davis looked to be returning to himself, an injury sidelined him and further doomed the Lakers season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis On Making The Lakers His Team: "I Think I Have The Capability Of Doing So."

Anthony Davis was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers championship in 2020, and he has been the No. 2 offensive option for the team during his time in Los Angeles. There is no doubt that LeBron James is currently playing at a high level as a No. 1 currently. But as LeBron James ages, it's likely that Anthony Davis will have to shoulder some more responsibility for the Lakers.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Carmelo Anthony Jokes About Getting Scratched Up By Anthony Davis

Carmelo Anthony has been through a lot in his career and it has taken him a long time to get to where he is now. After two successful seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Melo is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and this is his final chance at winning a title. Based on the Lakers' roster, it would appear as though it is more than likely that he pulls off the feat, although you truly never know what can happen throughout the course of an NBA season.
NBA
FanSided

Rajon Rondo says he’s only on the Lakers because of Anthony Davis and LeBron

Despite what many perceived to be a tumultuous rivalry between Rajon Rondo and LeBron James during the first half of the 2010s, the two have grown to be extremely fond of one another. Of course, that bond was molded through the fire, especially when they, alongside Anthony Davis, played pivotal...
NBA
lakers365.com

Anthony Davis says Lakers are ‘way behind’ where they want to be after preseason loss to Nets

The process always matters more than the results when it comes to the preseason in the NBA, and the process that led to the Lakers 123-97 loss to the Nets on Sunday left everyone from stars like Anthony Davis to coaches like Frank Vogel displeased. The final score was a bit deceiving, as the fourth quarter was played out nearly exclusively by end of the bench players and the final members of each team's respective roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fitness
lakers365.com

Can Anthony Davis reclaim his status as a top superstar this season?

Furthermore, after a whole offseason of speculations on whether he will play more at the 5 or not, Davis finally confirmed on media day that he is indeed going to spend more time at the center position this season. His sudden urge to play there is a good sign for the Lakers, because it's a strong indication that the Brow is willing to do whatever it takes to have a breakout season. And that is why the opportunity for Anthony Davis to be an elite superstar this year is attainable.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James and Anthony Davis say Russell Westbrook’s energy will push them to play harder

Much of the focus surrounding Russell Westbrook’s arrival in Los Angeles has been focused on how the enigmatic guard will have to bend and mold his game to fit with the Lakers, who are less than a year removed from an NBA title. To that point, Westbrook has acknowledged a need (and desire) to sacrifice elements of his game this season as he looks to capture his first title.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy