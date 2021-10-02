Letter: Freedom to Vote Act

I never imagined elected representatives in the US Congress would pass legislation trying to change who gets to vote. But as it happens, there have been 31 different bills recently passed in this country to do just that. Examples: Limiting the number of drop boxes for mail-in voting, reducing the days that voters can vote or complicating requirements for qualifying to vote. Of course, the wording in the bills never says, "We want to keep the poor and people of color from voting," but, "the devil is in the details."