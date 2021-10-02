CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Letter: Prop 206 will not fix Tucson’s poverty problem

By Roberto Moreno, North side
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Supporters of Prop 206, the Tucson Minimum Wage Act, have said that the initiative is meant to address the root causes of poverty rather than forever providing a band-aid. Unfortunately, Prop 206 does not tackle the causes of poverty and will only exacerbate Tucson’s growing poverty rates. We are already seeing that the prices for basic goods and services have gone up as inflation rates have risen due to the pandemic. Prop 206 will only make matters worse. Mandating higher wages for employees in addition to the onerous provisions that will increase costs and red tape for businesses will further raise prices for groceries, services, childcare, and care for older adults. This will negatively impact those on fixed incomes and single parent households. It will affect the most vulnerable and the people it is meant to help. Proponents mean well, but Prop 206 is flawed and will do more harm than good. Please vote NO on Prop 206.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prop#Inflation#Causes Of Poverty#The Arizona Daily Star
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy