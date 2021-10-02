CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

I suspect we've all got a little hoarder in us

By Nell Musolf
The Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure how other couples start their weekends, but my husband and I usually begin Saturdays with a cup of coffee and an episode of “Hoarders.”. Watching what other people have hung onto almost always compels us to do some serious decluttering, and by the end of the day, not only is our garbage can usually full to the brim, but we also both have the delightful feeling of satisfaction that only comes from tossing items no longer needed.

www.mankatofreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
waltonsun.com

I CAN AND I WILL: God has plans for our life, but we've got to try hard and pray

My mother loaded my brother and me onto a bicycle and rode to the grocery store 10 blocks from our home. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she peddled back with two bags of groceries and two boys trying to eat an ice cream sandwich. She didn’t do it for exercise. She didn’t have a car to drive. Mom didn’t complain, she just tried.
RELIGION
Anniston Star

Lisa Davis: We’ve got a bit of a clogging problem

My husband got home from work Thursday and brought in the mail. I took the stack of mail into the kitchen to open, because that way I can stand right next to the trash can and just throw out all the junk mail. It’s mostly junk mail.
HEALTH
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Sherman
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoarders#Camping#Swedish
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lakeland Gazette

Early one evening in Mulberry

Early one evening in Mulberry, Jason decided to go for a walk. For whatever reason, Jason decided that his clothing was not going to be a part of that walk. As one might imagine, people tend to call the cops when they witness a naked guy walking around. A deputy...
MULBERRY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy