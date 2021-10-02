I suspect we've all got a little hoarder in us

I’m not sure how other couples start their weekends, but my husband and I usually begin Saturdays with a cup of coffee and an episode of “Hoarders.”. Watching what other people have hung onto almost always compels us to do some serious decluttering, and by the end of the day, not only is our garbage can usually full to the brim, but we also both have the delightful feeling of satisfaction that only comes from tossing items no longer needed.