Richmond man arrested after allegedly strangling victim

On Tuesday, Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond, was arrested by Berea police and charged with first-degree strangulation.

According to a citation, an officer responded to a domestic in progress. When they arrived, the hotel staff said a male had fled the scene, and the victim was still in their room. The victim told police she and Johnson, the accused, had shared a room for the night.

The victim said they got into a verbal argument, and Johnson was throwing her items throughout the room. She said she told Johnson she would call the police if he did not stop, and he threw a bottle at her, pushed her onto the bed, and placed his hands around her neck.

She said he was "choking" her, and she could not breathe and thought she would die. The victim then said Johnson let go of her and ran from the room.

The citation states, Johnson was located down the road in a store parking lot. Johnson told the police they were in a verbal altercation, but he never touched her. He said the marks around the victim's neck were from sexual acts.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

•Johnny Meadows, 47, Berea, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin

•Candace Keith, 36, Berea, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

•Amy Short, 41, Waco, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator's license.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.