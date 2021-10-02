CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Richmond man arrested after allegedly strangling victim

By Destinee Ott dott@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTt9K_0cFFftCP00

On Tuesday, Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond, was arrested by Berea police and charged with first-degree strangulation.

According to a citation, an officer responded to a domestic in progress. When they arrived, the hotel staff said a male had fled the scene, and the victim was still in their room. The victim told police she and Johnson, the accused, had shared a room for the night.

The victim said they got into a verbal argument, and Johnson was throwing her items throughout the room. She said she told Johnson she would call the police if he did not stop, and he threw a bottle at her, pushed her onto the bed, and placed his hands around her neck.

She said he was "choking" her, and she could not breathe and thought she would die. The victim then said Johnson let go of her and ran from the room.

The citation states, Johnson was located down the road in a store parking lot. Johnson told the police they were in a verbal altercation, but he never touched her. He said the marks around the victim's neck were from sexual acts.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

•Johnny Meadows, 47, Berea, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin

•Candace Keith, 36, Berea, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

•Amy Short, 41, Waco, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator's license.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Berea, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Berea, KY
City
Richmond, KY
City
Waco, KY
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Meadows
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
3K+
Followers
83
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy