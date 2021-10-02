CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Deborah A. Smith

By Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah A. Smith, 65, of Zanesville, went to join her parents in heaven at 10:44 A.M. on Friday October 1, 2021 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born August 31, 1956 in Zanesville. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Davis) Smith. She worked at K-Mart for over forty years where she met many friends that became family. She most recently worked at the Goodwill Distribution Center where she added to her work family. She was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ and was very family oriented. Deborah had a big heart and enjoyed taking care of other people. She loved her dog Princey and her cat Mittens.

