Lakers News: LeBron James Told Dwight Howard He Can Do This if He Blocks Shots

Dwight Howard has been known for his array of dunks and blocks throughout his career. People tend to forget he helped the Orlando Magic beat the LeBron James Cavaliers and advance to the 2010 NBA Finals, only to lose to the Kobe Lakers.

Howard’s first stint with the Lakers did not go well at all, as he was one of the rare players to sign a free agent deal elsewhere than to grow his status as a superstar with the purple and gold. Now in his third stint with the Lakers, Howard looks to build upon his one ring he won with the team back in 2020.

Always known for his fun and games, he recently was on IG live with fans and had this to say about what LeBron James told him.

A two for one deal? Not exactly...James clarified it was two blocks per half.

Howard’s always had a decent shooting stroke, albeit all the missed free throws. Remember this shot that had Javale McGee and the bench literally dancing?

Obviously, Howard is joking (like always). There’s no way that he would be allowed to shoot more than a couple threes in a single game. It is nice to see the comradery coming together, especially for someone of James’ stature to motivate Howard to block as many shots as he can when he gets on the court.

This season will have a multitude of moments where the players have this much fun throughout the season. Especially if they have success on the court.