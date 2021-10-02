CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: LeBron James Told Dwight Howard He Can Do This if He Blocks Shots

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tQ6B_0cFFfSYu00

Dwight Howard has been known for his array of dunks and blocks throughout his career. People tend to forget he helped the Orlando Magic beat the LeBron James Cavaliers and advance to the 2010 NBA Finals, only to lose to the Kobe Lakers.

Howard’s first stint with the Lakers did not go well at all, as he was one of the rare players to sign a free agent deal elsewhere than to grow his status as a superstar with the purple and gold. Now in his third stint with the Lakers, Howard looks to build upon his one ring he won with the team back in 2020.

Always known for his fun and games, he recently was on IG live with fans and had this to say about what LeBron James told him.

A two for one deal? Not exactly...James clarified it was two blocks per half.

Howard’s always had a decent shooting stroke, albeit all the missed free throws. Remember this shot that had Javale McGee and the bench literally dancing?

Obviously, Howard is joking (like always). There’s no way that he would be allowed to shoot more than a couple threes in a single game. It is nice to see the comradery coming together, especially for someone of James’ stature to motivate Howard to block as many shots as he can when he gets on the court.

This season will have a multitude of moments where the players have this much fun throughout the season. Especially if they have success on the court.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Dwight Howard
Sports Illustrated

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Orlando Magic#The Kobe Lakers
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Disqualified in Lakers Preseason Opener

If you missed the Lakers preseason opener, there was a little more action than you might have expected. Dwight Howard was not on the floor for long but had an eventful time. While Howard was called for a flagrant foul and was waiting for the review, James Harden stood on the court in his street attire and provoked Howard. This led to him receiving a technical.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Can Play "Wherever He Wants" for the Lakers

19 seasons into his NBA career, Carmelo Anthony still has a lot of good basketball left in the tank. Anthony signed with the Lakers in the offseason, and it left many wondering what his role would be for LA. How many minutes will Anthony get? What kind of role, starter or bench? Is he going to play an inside or outside game? Where is Anthony's role going to be in general?
NBA
Sand Hills Express

LeBron James explains why he got the COVID-19 vaccine

LeBron James on Tuesday said he received the COVID-19 vaccine despite his initial skepticism. The Los Angeles Lakers star spoke with reporters on the Lakers’ annual media day for the upcoming season, saying he and his family got the vaccine after he did his own research. “I think everyone has...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals He’s Vaccinated But Doesn’t Want To Influence Others To Do Same

As the NBA season nears its beginning, one of the biggest talking points is the vaccination status of players across the league. Though 90% of players are reportedly vaccinated, there remains some concern amongst staff about the risk those unvaccinated players could be bringing. Thankfully for the Los Angeles Lakers, this doesn’t seem to be an issue.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers center Dwight Howard gets schooled on HIPAA by reporter

At Los Angeles Lakers Media Day, Dwight Howard became the latest high-profile athlete to reveal a profound misunderstanding of HIPAA laws. The Lakers center — who has publicly questioned COVID-19 protocols and vaccines in the past — was asked about his vaccination stance by The Athletic’s Bill Oram (and then Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times) on Tuesday.
NBA
chatsports.com

Can Dwight Howard return to the Lakers and produce like he never left?

Welcome to our Lakers Season Preview Series! For the next several weeks, we’ll be writing columns every week day, breaking down the biggest questions we have about every player the Lakers added this offseason. Today, we take a look at Dwight Howard. Despite our best efforts, it’s pretty rare for...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
988
Followers
348
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy