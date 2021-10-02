CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTIA calls Scotland’s COVID vaccine passports launch a “shambles”

By Will Lavin
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight Time Industries Association (NTIA) has shared a statement on Scotland’s newly implemented COVID vaccine passport scheme. Earlier this week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the Scottish government would be delaying its plans for the implementation of the passports as a requirement for entry into the country’s nightclubs, after criticism from many establishments across the country.

