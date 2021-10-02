CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taryn Manning and Anne Cline no longer engaged

Corydon Times-Republican
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaryn Manning is said to be dating again after her engagement to musician Anne Cline came to an end in August.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Taryn Manning and Fiancée Anne Cline Split After Surprise Proposal

Going their separate ways. Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have called off their engagement. The pair have split up after the Orange Is the New Black actress decided to call it quits, according to multiplereports. The pair reportedly split up in late August, after the 42-year-old actress said yes when...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taryn Manning
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they're extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host's SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Says She Was 'Fired' Alongside Casual Photo

Briana DeJesus' appearances on the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special may be minimal. The MTV reality star, 27, shared a recent photo to her Instagram stories dressed in casual attire. But it was her caption that has fans questioning what capacity she may be shown in the special that's currently under production. "Fired attire lol," she captioned the photo. It's unclear if she's been fired from the show or from her day job outside of the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy