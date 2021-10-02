CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge’s vaccination figures are wrong. Here’s why.

By Sue Reinert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge’s vaccination figures are wrong. Here’s why. Last week’s Covid-19 vaccination report for Cambridge contained a startling – actually, impossible – result: There were more residents 75 and older who have received at least one shot (5,400) than the total population in that age group (5,318). It was the same for residents from 50 to 64 years old, total population, 12,228; total with at least one shot, 12,269.

