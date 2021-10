Hearts moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership and extended their unbeaten start as they eased to a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Tynecastle. The hosts got off to a dream start when Liam Boyce won a fifth-minute penalty after being brought down by Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly. The forward got up to convert the spot-kick, his sixth league goal of the season.

