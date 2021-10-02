Jersey City Councilman-at-Large Lavarro, Ward B council hopeful Brooks, trade endorsements
Jersey City Councilman-at-Large Rolando Lavarro and Ward B council hopeful Joel Brooks are trading endorsements for the non-partisan November 2nd municipal elections. “I’m proud to endorse Council Member Lavarro for re-election. He has been a leading advocate for working people on the City Council for many years, whether it was as a community organizer on behalf of taxpayers hit with a backdoor water tax or fighting on the City Council for inclusive zoning,” Brook said in a joint statement.hudsoncountyview.com
