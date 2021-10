“Star Trek: Discovery” will go where no “Trek” show has gone before, in more ways than one, in its fourth season, as the newest trailer for the Paramount Plus series revealed. Season 4 of “Discovery” picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain’s chair in a live-action “Trek” series. Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other “Trek” series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO