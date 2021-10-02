CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Was In Early Drafts Of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly drafts of Venom: Let There Be Carnage included a role for Spider-Man. Ever since the first Venom film starring Tom Hardy was announced, fans were pretty surprised to see the beloved comic book character get his own film separate from Spider-Man, given that in the comics, his origins are rooted specifically in the webhead himself to the point where he literally has a giant Spider emblem on his chest. The first film received mostly negative reviews from critics, but became a surprisingly massive hit for Sony Pictures at the box office.

