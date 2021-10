In an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, TNT's Ernie Johnson recalled what it was like hosting Inside the NBA just two days after the accident: "I've never been in a show like that in 31 years," Johnson said. It was the most unique show ever hosted and because it was so fresh…it happened Sunday, we're in L.A. Tuesday and we are in the middle of Staples Center. Empty.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO