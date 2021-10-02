UAF-Minnesota Hockey series this weekend postponed due to Covid

The Minnesota Gophers 2021-22 men’s hockey season kicks off in just over 24 hours, and we finally, FINALLY on Thursday got the official TV and game times schedule for the season. The Gophers are in an enviable position in college hockey were almost all of their games will air on TV this season, something that Minnesota fans can definitely take for granted. With lone exception of this Sunday’s game against Alaska, 27 of the 28 games that the Big Ten controls for TV will air on TV in the Twin Cities. That’s pretty impressive in this day.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO