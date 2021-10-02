CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAF-Minnesota Hockey series this weekend postponed due to Covid

By Hart Pisani
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alaska Fairbanks’ hockey series against the University of Minnesota this weekend has been postponed due to Covid-19. Further details were not provided. “The University of Alaska announced this morning that due to Covid the games scheduled for (Saturday) and Sunday vs. Minnesota have been postponed,” read an email from UAF hockey representative Tim Bauer. “They will be rescheduled the weekend of Jan. 14-15.”

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

After 18 months, UAF hockey is finally back

This past Friday and Saturday at the Carlson Center, UAF put on pads and played hockey once again. It was only a scrimmage, there was no official result, and it won’t go down in the books. None the less, for the first time since March of 2020, Nanook hockey was back in action and that is absolutely something to celebrate.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's hockey opener postponed because of a COVID issue at Alaska

A COVID-19 issue at the University of Alaska has delayed the start of the Gophers men's hockey season by one week. Alaska announced Friday that its series against the Gophers, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, "has been postponed following COVID protocols." The Gophers said the...
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Gopher hockey series PPD due to opponent’s COVID concerns

This weekend’s season-opening series between the No. 4 Gopher men’s hockey team and Alaska has been rescheduled as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns within the Alaska program. The Gophers will now host the Nanooks at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Jan. 14-15 –...
HOCKEY
Bring Me The News

Gophers season opener postponed due to Alaska COVID protocols

The season opener for the fourth-ranked Gopher men's hockey team has been postponed due to COVID-19 health worries involving the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Minnesota was set to host Alaska this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci, but the teams called off the games on Friday after it came to light that Alaska's program is dealing with "Covid protocols." Details beyond that have not provided.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Henninger-CNS game postponed due to COVID pause

The Henninger football team has been put on a COVID-19 pause, meaning this Friday’s matchup against Cicero-North Syracuse has been canceled. Henninger is expected to return back to the field next Saturday, October 9 at home as they host Nottingham. C-NS will get a week off before traveling to Liverpool...
Minnesota Hockey: Season Preview Part 1; The Schedule

The Minnesota Gophers 2021-22 men’s hockey season kicks off in just over 24 hours, and we finally, FINALLY on Thursday got the official TV and game times schedule for the season. The Gophers are in an enviable position in college hockey were almost all of their games will air on TV this season, something that Minnesota fans can definitely take for granted. With lone exception of this Sunday’s game against Alaska, 27 of the 28 games that the Big Ten controls for TV will air on TV in the Twin Cities. That’s pretty impressive in this day.
Minnesota State sweeps, Tommies D-I debut, UML and ASU split, and that Michigan power play: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 1

This season, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley while his program is on hiatus. • The aftermath of the demise of collegehockeystats.net and how much it’s missed already;. • Then-No. 5 and new No. 1 Minnesota State’s sweep of defending national...
A Weekend of D-I Hockey Firsts

The energy was palpable this weekend for both the men's and the women's hockey teams as they marked many firsts, including: the women's first home game on Oct. 1, the women's first Division I win on Oct. 2 and the men's first home game on Oct. 3. Women's hockey. Although...
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, many 26.2s are being canceled or postponed. Here’s the latest.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, please check resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic made hosting large-scale events, including road races, nearly impossible in 2020. Marathons, the biggest of which bring in tens of thousands of participants, were either canceled, went virtual-only, or had to get creative, like the London Marathon running elite races only.
Women's Hockey Battles Holy Cross In Weekend Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's hockey team welcomes Holy Cross to Pegula Ice Arena for the first time in a nonconference series this Friday and Saturday, October 8-9, to conclude its six-game homestand to begin the regular season. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Holy Cross (0-2-0) vs. RV/RV Penn...
Men's Hockey Welcomes Canisius for Weekend Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's ice hockey team welcome the Canisius College Golden Griffins to Pegula Ice Arena for the first time in five years for a weekend series on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, October 8 | Saturday, October 9. Place:...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

UAF snaps skid with sweep of NNU

After a seven game winning streak, the University of Alaska Fairbanks were in the midst of a two-game losing skid heading into Thursday night’s game against Northwest Nazarene University at the Patty Center. That changed by the time the game came to an end. The Nanooks got back on track...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Stone Cold Hart: A quick look at local sports

Once again, there’s only so much time and so many sports to get to. Let’s get at it. The most significant change in scheduling came on Tuesday as North Pole and Eielson decided to play a football game after all. That game ended after press time. The next change comes in volleyball as the Oct. 14 volleyball game between Lathrop and West Valley has been moved to Oct. 13.
SPORTS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

UAF hires former player Parrish West as women's assistant

The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ women’s basketball team continues to add well known local names to their coaching greats. Now, a former star player will be helping out from the sideline. Parish West, who stared with the men’s basketball team from 2009-2011, has joined interim head coach Jessie Craig’s staff...
