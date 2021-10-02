UAF-Minnesota Hockey series this weekend postponed due to Covid
The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ hockey series against the University of Minnesota this weekend has been postponed due to Covid-19. Further details were not provided. “The University of Alaska announced this morning that due to Covid the games scheduled for (Saturday) and Sunday vs. Minnesota have been postponed,” read an email from UAF hockey representative Tim Bauer. “They will be rescheduled the weekend of Jan. 14-15.”www.newsminer.com
