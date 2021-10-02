CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police believe the body of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old missing for a week, has been found

By Caroline Anders
SFGate
 8 days ago

Police have discovered what they believe is Miya Marcano's body, Florida law enforcement officials announced Saturday. Marcano, 19, missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale and stopped responding to her family's calls and texts last week, family members said. They reported the Valencia College student missing Sept. 24. After days of...

