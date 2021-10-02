CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Greg Wise pays emotional tribute to sister with Strictly dance

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Wise is thrilling viewers on Strictly Come Dancing, and the star emotionally dedicated his latest dance to his sister, Clare, who passed away from cancer. Greg and Karen danced a Couple's Choice disco routine and during the VT, Greg spoke movingly about his sister who loved the music genre. "Clare would always have banging disco music on whenever you came around," he told Karen, adding: "So I want to dedicate it to my sister, the disco diva."

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greg Wise: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off this weekend, with actor Greg Wise among the stars taking part.The 55-year-old is best known for his role in Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. He played John Willoughby opposite Emma Thompson, who he later went on to marry.Wise (whose real name is Matthew), was born in 1966 in Newcastle. Initially studying architecture at Heriot-Watt university, he later decided to pursue a career in acting, training at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.He began his acting life on stage, starring in Good Rockin’ Tonight. Wise would then go on to...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing talking points, week two: Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay bounce back in emotional episode

Things just got real. Yes, it was down to serious ballroom business as Strictly Come Dancing 2021 reached its first elimination weekend.Our 15 pro-celebrity pairs had a fortnight to train for their first full routines last Saturday. This time it was half the training time but double the stakes, as viewers got their chance to vote and the dreaded dance-off loomed for the bottom two couples.Who rose to the high-pressure hoofing occasion? Who’s in line for the sequin-handled wooden spoon? And why was Dan Walker dressed as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator when it wasn’t Movie Week yet? Here...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Wise
Telegraph

Greg Wise's Strictly Diary: 'This one's for Clare – my fabulous, disco-loving sister'

‘SOS” Blood red letters in the darkness. Do not worry – this is not an existential cry for help, but merely “5:05” on my alarm clock. And, again, no distress, as this is a usual time for my waking. I wander downstairs, checking on each step the state of my right calf, taped up last week as it popped rehearsing the bunny hops. Seems OK. A quick inventory of the rest of my being: muscles, fine; joints, fine; feet, fine; brain, mince (again, usual).
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Greg Wise reveals wife Emma Thompson 'burst into tears' for this reason

Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise is undeniably one of this year's fan favourites – and it comes as no surprise that his biggest cheerleader is his wife, Emma Thompson. During Wednesday's It Takes Two, the Crown star revealed his partner was so impressed with his progress that she "burst into tears" when she watched a rehearsal video before the first live show.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Emma Thompson tells Greg Wise to 'try pregnancy' when Strictly gets tough

Actress Emma Watson seems to have no sympathy for husband Greg Wise as he finds taking part in Strictly tough work. Emma Thompson tells Greg Wise to 'try pregnancy' when he complains that 'Strictly' is getting tough. The 'Sense and Sensibility' actor, 55, is currently competing in the 19th series...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Greg Wise warns Alastair Campbell off Strictly: 'It will kill you'

'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Greg Wise has warned Alastair Campbell not to take part in the show, joking it would "kill" the 64-year-old former Labour press secretary. Greg Wise has told Alastair Campbell to avoid taking part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' - because it could "kill him". The 55-year-old actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Dance#Sis#Nat#Couple S Choice#Ultra Nat Ahead
Hello Magazine

Tilly Ramsay's sisters and dad Gordon have the best reaction to Strictly star's jive

Tilly Ramsay has some incredible cheerleaders supporting her every move on Strictly – her sisters Megan and Holly and her dad Gordon. The star impressed judges on Saturday with her and Nikita Kuzmin's Jive to Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden, from Hairspray, scoring 27 out of 40 points, and ahead of their performance, the 19-year-old teased fans about their dance.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Greg Wise’s Strictly Diary: ‘I’m thrilled to have Bond as my alter-ego’

I don’t know about your week, but I found last weekend a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Not only the story of my beloved sister and the dance that followed, but then the excruciating anxiety of waiting to see if we had to go into the dance-off. Adam Peaty said that alone put two years on his life. None of us realised quite how much of a terror that is.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Gordon Ramsay Shocks Fans During Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Appearance Supporting Daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay may be known for his tough exterior and no-nonsense attitude, but the celebrity chef just might have a secret soft center. Ramsay's eldest daughter, Matilda or "Tilly," is a contestant on the British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, and the Hotel Hell star was in the audience on Saturday watching her absolutely crush The Charleston with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Simon McCoy and Emma Samms announce wedding and share first photo

Former BBC News star Simon McCoy and his partner, actress Emma Samms, announced on Sunday afternoon that they have got married, sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of the big day as they did so. The wedding took place on Saturday and the news was revealed on Emma's Instagram account, where...
RELATIONSHIPS
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity elimination

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia has been the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The actress and her professional partner Neil Jones faced Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez in the dreaded dance-off in a battle of the soaps, but their Tango to 'Would I Lie To You?' by Eurythmics failed to impress the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Strictly fans divided after second celebrity leaves the show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions after actress Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez left the show following the dance-off on Sunday night. But they couldn't seem to agree on whether the best dancer was saved. Katie and Gorka performed an American Smooth to Cruella De...
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy