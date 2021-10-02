Greg Wise pays emotional tribute to sister with Strictly dance
Greg Wise is thrilling viewers on Strictly Come Dancing, and the star emotionally dedicated his latest dance to his sister, Clare, who passed away from cancer. Greg and Karen danced a Couple's Choice disco routine and during the VT, Greg spoke movingly about his sister who loved the music genre. "Clare would always have banging disco music on whenever you came around," he told Karen, adding: "So I want to dedicate it to my sister, the disco diva."www.hellomagazine.com
