Greg Wise pays emotional tribute to sister with Strictly dance

Things just got real. Yes, it was down to serious ballroom business as Strictly Come Dancing 2021 reached its first elimination weekend.Our 15 pro-celebrity pairs had a fortnight to train for their first full routines last Saturday. This time it was half the training time but double the stakes, as viewers got their chance to vote and the dreaded dance-off loomed for the bottom two couples.Who rose to the high-pressure hoofing occasion? Who’s in line for the sequin-handled wooden spoon? And why was Dan Walker dressed as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator when it wasn’t Movie Week yet? Here...

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO