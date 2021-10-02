203 households to change precincts after redistricting
WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen approved updates to the voting precincts in town before they received communications and agreed on various trainings and appointees. Temporary Town Clerk Elizabeth Lawrenson and GIS Manager Tony LaVerde presented the shifting of precincts proposed as required by state rule. Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the state would allow each precinct to hold no more than 4,000 residents.homenewshere.com
