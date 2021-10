Only 20 times since 1901 has a big league team lost 110 or more games in a single season. Two teams did that this year - the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Orioles. You lose that much, you have earned the No. 1 draft pick. But Arizona, thanks to a walk-off homer on the season’s final day, is not going to get one next year. That is, barring something in the new collective bargaining agreement that changes that.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO