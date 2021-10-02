CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino police arrest 13-year-old student accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls; more victims and info sought

By Kristine de Leon
 8 days ago

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female classmates at a Chino school and two other girls at nearby apartment complexes, authorities announced Saturday.

The boy, who was only identified as a student at Cal Aero Preserve Academy, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor and oral copulation with a minor, the Chino Police Department said in a news release.

His arrest comes after two girls, ages 12 and 13, reported to Chino police that they had been sexually assaulted by the teenage boy, officials said.

The assaults occurred on different days at the Homecoming at the Preserve and Discovery Village apartment complexes, both located at 16250 Homecoming Drive on the south side of Pine Avenue, according to police.

On Friday, two more female juvenile victims reported to police that they had been sexually assaulted on the Cal Aero Preserve Academy campus.

Police said the suspect “became acquainted with his victims on the campus” and that the assaults occurred on separate occasions at the school.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Chino Valley Unified School District said it is “committed to protecting its students and ensuring they have a safe and nurturing environment.”

The Cal Aero staff took immediate action contacting the Chino Police Department after becoming aware of the situation involving multiple students,” the district said. “Our focus right now is to preserve the safety and wellbeing of our youth while providing supports to our students and Cal Aero school community.”

Meanwhile, detectives believe that there may be additional victims and are encouraging those who may have been victimized to report to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Matt Johnson at 909-334-3179 or mnjohnson@chinopd.org , or Sgt. Brian Pry at 909-334-3172 or bpry@chinopd.org .

Deep Thinker
8d ago

a little monster already..have to keep tabs on him forever..

chris
8d ago

My daughter was rapped and law enforcement did nothing she was cutting herself it’s sad the word

Corina Hill
8d ago

Charge as a adult simple because the creep will do it again.

