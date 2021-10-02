CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Holmes takes a revealing look at himself in his one-man musical ‘Yeah, But Not Right Now” at Off-Broadway’s SoHo Playhouse

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway’s A.J. Holmes (who tells us he has legally added the preceding show-biz identifier to his name) has an impressive list of credentials on the stage and screen, from his 1000+ performances as lead character Elder Cunningham in the The Book of Mormon on Broadway, the US National Tour, London’s West End, and in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, to writing for TV’s popular animated series South Park and the musical-theater company YouTube sensation Starkid Productions. His one-man musical Yeah, But Not Right Now, currently playing a limited Off-Broadway engagement at SoHo Playhouse, not only affirms his outstanding multiple talents as an actor, comedian, singer, musician, composer, and writer, it also offers a very personal look at his own life and psyche.

