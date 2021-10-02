‘Black Flute’ from IN Series to screen free Friday on National Mall

IN Series will screen the free premiere of its latest opera film, Black Flute, on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument on the National Mall. The timeless music of Mozart is brought into the moment with a script by local playwright Sybil Roberts and an updated libretto by Jarrod Lee. Filmed throughout Washington, DC, in the city’s lush green spaces, the urban oases of Northwest, and at the Anacostia Playhouse, Black Flute recontextualizes the Enlightenment values of The Magic Flute in a time and place acutely aware of their inherent misogyny and racism, with an all-Black cast of characters grappling with this dissonance and determined to set it right.