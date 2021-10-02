The Best At-Home Chemical Peels For Brighter, Smoother Skin
While there are certainly some skincare treatments you should leave to the professionals, there’s a surprising amount you can do at home — chemical peels, for instance. The term “chemical peel” might sound scary, but don’t worry, you won’t actually see your skin peeling off. Rather, this process uses chemical exfoliation to remove the skin’s outermost layers to reveal the newer skin beneath. “This shedding of the outer layer unclogs pores, keeps skin clean, and helps reduce acne breakouts,” NYC dermatologist Dr. Hadley King tells GLAM. “It also smoothes and polishes the skin, decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evening out the texture.”www.glam.com
Comments / 0