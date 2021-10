Blockchain companies this year are being inundated by record amounts of venture funding to the tune of over $15 billion. According to distributed ledger market intelligence platform Blockdata, blockchain networks secured a record $6.58 billion in funding during the third quarter of the year, breaking the previous all-time high of $5.13 billion set in the second quarter of the same year. In the first quarter, they raised $3.83 billion, bringing the total amount of funds raised during the first nine months of 2021 to a staggering $15.54 billion.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO