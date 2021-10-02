CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Video Shows a Wild Fireball Many Reported Seeing Over Illinois

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had friends mention they saw something weird in the sky a few days ago and now I think I know what they were talking about. A new video share shows a fireball easily visible in the sky over Illinois. According to the video description, this was captured by James...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Persimmon Seeds Tell Us How Bad Winter Will Be In Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2021

Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore?. We have all heard different kinds of folklore in our life. Especially living in the Evansville area. Growing up, I heard a lot from my mom and grandparents. One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. According to a recent sighting of a Wolly Worm in Leslie Morgan's yard, we might have a pretty rough winter ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireballs
The Independent

‘Fireball’ meteor caught on video shooting through North Carolina sky

Incredible video footage shows a fiery meteor flaming out over North Carolina.NASA has confirmed that at least five “fireball” meteors were seen in different parts of the United States on Friday, but the one that caught the most people’s eye was over the Tar Heel State, where more than 80 stargazers spotted the flaming space rock at about 7:40pm.“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” NASA Meteor Watch said. “It disintegrated 28 miles above...
ASTRONOMY
1070 KHMO-AM

Huge Fireball Can Be Seen in 3 States Including Missouri

This time it's not a drone or UFO, it's an actual fireball falling from the sky. Ok, maybe not a fireball but a meteor that lights up Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri. The falling meteor was caught on several surveillance cameras and as you can see looks like a huge falling start, but that as it starts to fall you can see how big the meteor really is.
ASTRONOMY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Wild Video Shows Zebras Who Escaped from an Illinois Pumpkin Farm

What did my eyes just see? If I didn't know better, I'd think these were zebras running wild in Illinois. Shockingly, that's absolutely correct. Here's the backstory from what I've learned after doing some investigative work. Before I tell you the how and why, check out the video that was shared on TikTok of these Illinois...zebras.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

NASA Says ‘At Least 5 Fireballs’ Reported Over U.S. Skies in Meteor Event

The sky is not falling. We repeat: the sky is not falling. It doesn’t look like the fireballs reported over North Carolina last Friday were UFOs either, unfortunately. Nope. NASA chalked these reports up to your run-of-the-mill meteor entry. Not quite as exciting as some of the other potential causes. But nothing is underwhelming about a ball of flaming rocks zooming through the atmosphere. It’s just plain cool.
ASTRONOMY
1070 KHMO-AM

Surprise! Illinois Ranks Top 2 for States With the Most Halloween Decorations

You would think Masseschustes is ranked number 1 in Halloween decorations, but nope it's not even in the top 10, but Illinois is. According to lombardohomes.com, coming in at number two, Illinois is considered the state with the most Halloween decorations, and Masseschuests comes in at number seventeen. I mean, they have the Salem Witch Trials and yet they come in at number seventeen out of fifty states. Totally surprised me, but what surprised me, even more, is that Utah came in at number one and Illinois checking in at number two. Iowa, Minnesota, and Mississippi are least interested in decorating.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Is the next Governor of Illinois a California Venture Capitalist?

Another candidate has entered the race to be the next Governor of Illinois, a Republican who made his fortune in San Fransisco with a tech company. Who is Jesse Sullivan?. I stumbled across an article today from the chicago.suntimes.com and it was all about this new name and face thrust into the race to be the next Governor of Illinois, a man named Jesse Sullivan. Now we are OVER a year away from the next election to determine who will be the Governor of Illinois, BUT the primary elections to determine the candidates will be here in June of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Video: Is this the Best Halloween Display in Illinois?

A YouTube video of a Halloween display in Illinois is gaining views and it could be the most incredible Halloween display in the Land of Lincoln!. Isn't that display just amazing! The video is of a house in Huntley, Illinois, which is a far Northwest Suburb of Chicago, and there is just so much to unpack in this display. First off there are TWO of the giant skeletons from Home Depot, one is climbing a light pole which is such a clever idea, and the other is holding 3 giant fire breathing dragons on chain leashes, while also holding the hand of a smaller skeleton who is walking a skeleton dog. There is a pirate ship with multiple pirates, including a moving pirate captain that is steering the ship, there are so many moving elements to this display. There is a ghost that is flying through the yard on some sort of track, plus the movement of the spiders on the driveway, that has to be some sort of projector display, and all of the windows in the house have activity going on, including the smaller garage door.
ILLINOIS STATE
watchers.news

Bright fireball over southern Georgia, U.S.

A bright fireball was observed over the southeastern United States at around 02:05 UTC on October 11, 2021. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 88 witness reports from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The event was also detected - at extreme range - by NASA meteor...
GEORGIA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Man Needs Your Help To Restore a 1911 Sleeping Train Car

An Illinois man is looking to retore a 1911 Spleeing Train Car that he will like to convert into a tea room or Airbnb. The train now sits in Harristown, Illinois where the current owner said the train would be free to anyone that is willing to move it. This sparked an idea in another Illinois man in Bloomington who saw the post and now would like to restore the train and make it into either a tea room (his wife's idea) or an Airbnb.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy