Georgia State

Georgia Dems Balk at Clarence Thomas Statue: 'I'd Rather Them Keep a Confederate Monument'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican proponents of erecting the statue of the conservative justice argue its "only fitting" for the Georgia native to be honored.

plugs is an idiot
8d ago

Yeah. Blacks are absolutely the most hypocritical ,defensive, whiniest, enabled, self entitled, juvenile race on the face of this earth.

Reply(27)
23
North Ga user
8d ago

McLeod is a true racist! Thomas has done more for this country than she will ever hope to! With her rare I see all she wants to do is stir up racial problems!

Reply(2)
15
Michele Howington
7d ago

You don't hear white ppl saying take down MLK Jr statues, streets signs etc... We see who the TRUE racist people are. Only weak minded ppl bow down to removal of ANY historical statues. SMDH!!!!

Reply
5
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sen. Anavitarte calls for statue of Clarence Thomas at Ga. Capitol

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte called for the General Assembly to place a statue of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on Capitol grounds in a statement issued last week. “The grounds of the Georgia Capitol should be a place where visitors can connect with their elected officials, as...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why it matters that Supreme Court justices can look each other in the eye again

Supreme Court justices are talking to each other again. For the first time since March 2020, they held oral arguments in person this week. As the justices sat elbow-to-elbow on the elevated bench, shed of the telephonic constraints, their interactions were more pointed, their hypothetical scenarios more vivid. Justices exchanged glances, gestured in support and grimaced in disagreement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

Students in Georgia suspended for protesting confederate flag

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Students in Georgia suspended for protesting confederate flag. Students in Georgia caught on camera waving the rebel flag at their high school. Fellow classmates now...
GEORGIA STATE
