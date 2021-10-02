Letter: Minority thinking

Lately I have been questioned about the various letters that I have sent to the Crookston Times Editor / Opinion section of the paper. Some think that my letters are reflecting the opinions of other people. Others say that I over- step the boundaries ‘of being nice‘. They claim I should keep my opinions to myself so I do not offend people. If my opinion letters offend people than why do they keep their frustrations to themselves? Why do they not write the Editor?

