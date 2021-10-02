Letter: Minority thinking
Ultra right conservative viewpoints do not constitute majority thinking in this country. History has demonstrated that such thinking put into practice (anti-mask, anti-vaccination and denial of climate change being examples) is invariably destructive of the lives and physical and economic health of most Americans. Right now, we are 14 months away from becoming a fascist nation ruled by a soulless party committed entirely to the seizure and maintenance of dictatorial power.theworldlink.com
