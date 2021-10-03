CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 7 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.

Football

The big names were at Old Trafford.

Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.

Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.

Liverpool wished a happy birthday to two of their Brazilian stars.

James Milner looked forward to a big game.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder looked in great shape ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury

Then the pair went at it online.

Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.

Cricket

KP bemoaned his yellow streak yet again!

Sam Billings made wholesale changes.

Rugby League

Family affair for Alex Walmsley.

Swimming

Adam Peaty vowed to give his all on the dancefloor.

