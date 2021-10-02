CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashback: Watch a teenage Ronda Rousey go at it with Kayla Harrison

By Tim Bissell
Bloody Elbow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite how her MMA career ended Ronda Rousey was a special fighter who elevated the sports’ visibility beyond anything that we had seen before. Before she became a breakthrough star in MMA, and—at one-time—a seemingly unstoppable UFC bantamweight champion, Rousey was one of the US’s top judo players. At the 2005 USA Championships she met a woman who, today, is one of the best fighters in her field: Kayla Harrison, the current PFL lightweight champion.

