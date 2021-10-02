CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIR Stock Price: Why It Fell Over 21%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) fell by over 21% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) fell by over 21% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Merck announcing a COVID-19 antiviral pill, which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%. While this is great news for society as a whole, it has concerned investors that the demand for COVID-19 vaccines will decline in the coming months. Some of the vaccine makers that saw a significant stock price drop include Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

#Price Drop#Vir Stock Price#Merck#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Covid#Svb Leerink
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Fast-Growing Stocks on the Dip

Veeva Systems and Adobe both grew sales by 20% year over year in their most recent quarters. These subscription-based businesses are generating impressive profit margins of more than 20%. The growing trend of digitalization makes these stocks attractive buy-and-hold options. Since the start of September, the S&P 500 has fallen...
4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
CCXI Stock: Why It Increased By Over 88% Today

The stock price of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) increased by over 88% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) increased by over 88% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ChemoCentryx announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis), specifically granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) (the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis), in combination with standard therapy. ANCA-associated vasculitis is a systemic autoimmune disease in which over-activation of the complement system further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of small blood vessels. This results in organ damage and failure, with the kidney as the major target, and is often fatal if not treated.
